Watch: Ukrainian military clears Udachne village in Donetsk region
Watch: Ukrainian military clears Udachne village in Donetsk region

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers cleared another village
On the morning of September 2, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the successful clearing of the village of Udachne, which is located in the Pokrovske direction.

  • The video released by the Ukrainian Defense Forces showcases the process of clearing the settlement from Russian invaders, highlighting the determination and bravery of Ukrainian soldiers.
  • The current situation reflects the escalating tensions and the resilience of Ukrainian forces in the face of full-scale armed aggression by Russia.

The clearing of the village of Udachne in the Donetsk region and the installation of the flag. Pokrovsky direction. Glory to Ukraine! — says the official statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces showed on video the process of clearing the settlement from Russian invaders:

What is important to understand is that the 1287th era of full-scale armed aggression by Russia against Ukraine has already begun.

During September 1, 172 combat clashes took place at the front.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 8 air strikes, dropped a total of 20 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 204 attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

In addition, it is known that in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully stopped 46 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Zapovedne, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne in the directions of Balahan, Promen, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk.

