The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv, Zaporizhia, and Sumy regions — there are dead and wounded

During the night of September 1-2, various cities and villages of Ukraine came under new attacks by the Russian occupiers. In particular, there are reports of deaths in the Kyiv and Zaporizhia regions, and there are injuries in the Sumy region.
Points of attention
- The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA confirmed the death of a local resident in the region, emphasizing the tragic impact of enemy strikes on civilians.
- Sumy experienced significant infrastructure damage, including fires and injuries, underscoring the ongoing aggression by Russian forces and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine.
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Ukraine on September 1-2
Last night, the Russian army bombed the Bila Tserkva community in the Kyiv region with drones.
According to the latest data, one person died, there are injuries, and a fire broke out.
A statement on this occasion was made by the secretary of the Bila Tserkva City Council, Volodymyr Vovkotrub, as well as the head of the Kyiv OVA, Mykola Kalashnyk.
As the head of the OVA noted, the body of a civilian was discovered during the liquidation of a fire at a garage cooperative.
There is also information about damage to the glazing of multi-story buildings, fires in the territory of a garage cooperative, and premises of commercial and industrial enterprises.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, officially confirmed that one local resident in the region died as a result of enemy strikes:
In addition, there are reports of destruction and damage to private homes and outbuildings.
Sumy has once again come under Russian attacks. This time, civilian infrastructure was damaged, a massive fire broke out. There are injured people, including a child.
