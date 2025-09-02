Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 1-2, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 150 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 120 enemy targets were neutralized.

How the air defense worked on September 2

A new attack by the Russian occupiers began on September 1 at 7:00 PM.

This time, the strike drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 120 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 30 attack UAVs were hit at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 5 locations.