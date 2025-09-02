Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense worked on September 2
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 1-2, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 150 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 120 enemy targets were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data indicates that 30 attack UAVs were hit at 9 locations, showcasing the effectiveness of the defense forces.
  • Stay updated on the developments and tactics employed by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in countering the Russian attack. Together, let's hold the sky and strive for victory!

How the air defense worked on September 2

A new attack by the Russian occupiers began on September 1 at 7:00 PM.

This time, the strike drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 120 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 30 attack UAVs were hit at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 5 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
End of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. What deadline did the US choose?
Witkoff revealed Trump's plan
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The summer offensive of the Russian army failed". The AFU outlined the situation on the battlefield
The AFU
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
German company Quantum Systems produces drones in Ukraine at secret factories
Quantum Systems

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?