Despite the enemy's aggressive actions and the grouping of troops in the Pokrovsk direction of 100,000 people, the Russians did not take the cities of Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk during the summer campaign.
Points of attention
- The Russian army's summer offensive campaign failed to capture key cities like Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk despite a large troop concentration.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrated resilience and successfully repelled the enemy's aggressive actions, thwarting Russia's invasion plans.
- The ongoing battle in the Pokrovsky direction highlights the continued struggle between the Ukrainian military and the Russian army for territorial control.
The AFU reported the failure of the Russian summer offensive campaign
This was stated on television by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Dnipro operational-strategic group of troops.
Tregubov noted that it is difficult for the Ukrainian side to contain such a large army. At the same time, the Ukrainian military proves to the whole world that the Russian Federation is not a great military power, since a large armed group was unable to achieve its goals.
The spokesman recalled that the Russians' plans are to take Pokrovsk, and from the south through Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka to approach the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration. The third goal is to gain a foothold within the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The spokesman also reported that the Russians managed to push Ukrainian forces near the Serebryansk forestry. He emphasized that the fighting is ongoing precisely for the territory, since nothing remains of this facility there.
