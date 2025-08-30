Despite the enemy's aggressive actions and the grouping of troops in the Pokrovsk direction of 100,000 people, the Russians did not take the cities of Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk during the summer campaign.

The AFU reported the failure of the Russian summer offensive campaign

This was stated on television by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Dnipro operational-strategic group of troops.

Russia once concentrated an army of 190,000 for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Now there is an armed group of 100,000 people in the Pokrovsk direction alone. The population of the city of Pokrovsk before the war, if I remember correctly, was 60,000. However, the summer campaign continues, approaching its end. Despite very aggressive actions, despite the fact that at some points it was possible to push through Ukrainian positions, the Russians have no quick victory. The city of Pokrovsk was not taken. The city of Chasiv Yar was only taken in Putin's own fantasies, and the city of Toretsk is the same story. The battle continues. Viktor Tregubov Spokesperson of the Dnipro Municipal Security Service

Tregubov noted that it is difficult for the Ukrainian side to contain such a large army. At the same time, the Ukrainian military proves to the whole world that the Russian Federation is not a great military power, since a large armed group was unable to achieve its goals.

The spokesman recalled that the Russians' plans are to take Pokrovsk, and from the south through Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka to approach the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration. The third goal is to gain a foothold within the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The spokesman also reported that the Russians managed to push Ukrainian forces near the Serebryansk forestry. He emphasized that the fighting is ongoing precisely for the territory, since nothing remains of this facility there.