Watch: Ukrainian kamikaze drones destroyed Russian occupiers' equipment in the Pokrovsky direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Ukrainian kamikaze drones destroyed Russian occupiers' equipment in the Pokrovsky direction

OSTG "Dnipro"
Ukrainian drones
Читати українською

Ukrainian kamikaze drones from the "Corsair" battalion carried out precise strikes on the occupiers' equipment in the Pokrovsky direction. The attack destroyed a Russian tank and several motorcycles used by the enemy to move along the front.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian kamikaze drones from the Corsair battalion are successfully targeting and destroying enemy equipment in the Pokrovsky direction.
  • The operators of unmanned aerial systems are showcasing high precision and effectiveness in their strikes on the occupiers' equipment.
  • Ukrainian soldiers are closely monitoring enemy actions and utilizing drones skillfully to neutralize enemy equipment, such as Russian tanks and motorcycles.

Ukrainian drones destroyed enemy equipment in the Pokrovsky direction

This was reported by the operational-strategic group of troops "Dnipro".

Enemy motorcycles and a tank were destroyed in the Pokrovsky direction. Operators of the battalion of "Corsair" strike unmanned aerial systems are working with precision and accuracy.

The Dnipro Special Operations Command reported that Ukrainian soldiers are closely monitoring the enemy's actions and delivering precision strikes on its equipment.

Enemy, we see your every step, we record your every movement. We work with precision and accurately on target — minus enemy motorcycles and a tank. We continue combat work in the Pokrovsky direction. The battalion of unmanned systems "Corsair" continues to monitor and minus everything Russian!

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters destroy Russian FPV strike drone for the first time
Russian drone-matrix
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: the AFU destroyed a UAV control point and a Russian army ammunition depot in the Donetsk region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
fire
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: the AFU destroyed artillery and ammunition depots of the Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhia direction
Russian cannons turned to ashes

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?