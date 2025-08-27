Ukrainian kamikaze drones from the "Corsair" battalion carried out precise strikes on the occupiers' equipment in the Pokrovsky direction. The attack destroyed a Russian tank and several motorcycles used by the enemy to move along the front.

Ukrainian drones destroyed enemy equipment in the Pokrovsky direction

This was reported by the operational-strategic group of troops "Dnipro".

Enemy motorcycles and a tank were destroyed in the Pokrovsky direction. Operators of the battalion of "Corsair" strike unmanned aerial systems are working with precision and accuracy.

The Dnipro Special Operations Command reported that Ukrainian soldiers are closely monitoring the enemy's actions and delivering precision strikes on its equipment.