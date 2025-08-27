Ukrainian kamikaze drones from the "Corsair" battalion carried out precise strikes on the occupiers' equipment in the Pokrovsky direction. The attack destroyed a Russian tank and several motorcycles used by the enemy to move along the front.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian kamikaze drones from the Corsair battalion are successfully targeting and destroying enemy equipment in the Pokrovsky direction.
- The operators of unmanned aerial systems are showcasing high precision and effectiveness in their strikes on the occupiers' equipment.
- Ukrainian soldiers are closely monitoring enemy actions and utilizing drones skillfully to neutralize enemy equipment, such as Russian tanks and motorcycles.
Ukrainian drones destroyed enemy equipment in the Pokrovsky direction
This was reported by the operational-strategic group of troops "Dnipro".
The Dnipro Special Operations Command reported that Ukrainian soldiers are closely monitoring the enemy's actions and delivering precision strikes on its equipment.
Enemy, we see your every step, we record your every movement. We work with precision and accurately on target — minus enemy motorcycles and a tank. We continue combat work in the Pokrovsky direction. The battalion of unmanned systems "Corsair" continues to monitor and minus everything Russian!
