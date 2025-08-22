The combat work of the missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (RPA of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) continues constantly. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their combat work to ensure the country's defense against Russian aggression in the Donetsk region.
- Recent successful strikes by the AFU included the destruction of a UAV control point and a Russian army ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied territories.
New “bavovna” on the Donetsk region’s TOT: what is known
Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Air Defense and Air Defense Forces, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a number of important objects of the Russian aggressor.
Thus, recently, in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region alone, a UAV control point of the Russian Rubicon unit and a large ammunition depot of the invaders were destroyed.
