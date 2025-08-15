Watch: New "bavovna" in Russia. Syzran Oil Refinery Burns and Explodes

On the night of August 15, Ukrainian strike drones carried out a powerful attack on a refinery in Syzran, Samara Oblast, Russia. According to local residents, a fire broke out and explosions were constantly heard on the territory of the plant.

Ukraine attacked the Syzran refinery

At night, local Russian Telegram channels began publishing the first videos of the attack by Ukrainian drones on the Syzran oil refinery.

According to eyewitnesses, at first they heard powerful explosions, and then a fire broke out in the area of the refinery.

Local authorities said that 13 drones attacked the area, but did not comment on the strike on the plant.

The Russian Ministry of Defense later reported that during the night, air defense allegedly intercepted and destroyed 53 Ukrainian UAVs:

13 drones allegedly destroyed over Kursk region,

11 — above Rostovskaya,

7 — above Samara,

6 — above Belgorodskaya,

5 — above Orlovskaya,

4 each — over Bryansk and Voronezh,

1 each — over the Saratov region, temporarily occupied Crimea and the waters of the Sea of Azov.