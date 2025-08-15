Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and almost a hundred drones

During the night of August 14-15, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 97 Shahed attack UAVs, and various types of simulator drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were successfully neutralized.
Points of attention
- As of 08:00, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 63 enemy UAVs and simulator drones, confirming the successful defense efforts in the north and east of the country.
- The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the destruction of missiles and 34 UAVs at 13 locations, highlighting the determination to defend the Ukrainian airspace.
What is known about the results of the air defense work?
The Russians launched a new airstrike at around 7:30 p.m. on August 14.
This time, missiles and drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, as well as from the Voronezh and Bryansk regions.
Frontline areas of Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Chernihiv regions were attacked with strike UAVs, and Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions were attacked with missiles.
Aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that missiles and 34 UAVs were hit at 13 locations.
