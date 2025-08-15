Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and almost a hundred drones

During the night of August 14-15, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 97 Shahed attack UAVs, and various types of simulator drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

What is known about the results of the air defense work?

The Russians launched a new airstrike at around 7:30 p.m. on August 14.

This time, missiles and drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, as well as from the Voronezh and Bryansk regions.

Frontline areas of Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Chernihiv regions were attacked with strike UAVs, and Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions were attacked with missiles.

Aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 63 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that missiles and 34 UAVs were hit at 13 locations.