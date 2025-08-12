Zelensky ordered to simplify border crossing for young people under 22
Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, he instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to work on the possibility of simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22 years of age.

  • The involvement of the military command in the process of simplifying border crossing highlights the significance of this decision for the government.
  • Journalists have reached out to the Office of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers for further comments on the proposal, indicating a growing interest and attention to this development.

The head of state spoke about his government assignment during a meeting with participants of the Ukrainian Youth Forum, the video of which is provided by the "We-Ukraine" TV channel.

I have instructed the government, together with the military command, to work out the possibility of simplifying the crossing of the state border for young Ukrainians. Currently, there is a restriction of 18 years at the border. I propose to raise the level to 22 years so that there are no restrictions when crossing.

The head of state believes that this is a positive and correct decision.

In addition, it is indicated that it will allow many young Ukrainians to maintain ties with their homeland and "to realize themselves primarily in Ukraine through education."

Journalists have already asked the Office of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers for comments on the proposal.

Politics
Ukraine
Technology
