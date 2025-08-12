Zelensky ordered to simplify border crossing for young people under 22

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, he instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to work on the possibility of simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22 years of age.
Points of attention
- The involvement of the military command in the process of simplifying border crossing highlights the significance of this decision for the government.
The involvement of the military command in the process of simplifying border crossing highlights the significance of this decision for the government.
What is known about Zelensky's new decision?
The head of state spoke about his government assignment during a meeting with participants of the Ukrainian Youth Forum, the video of which is provided by the "We-Ukraine" TV channel.
The head of state believes that this is a positive and correct decision.
In addition, it is indicated that it will allow many young Ukrainians to maintain ties with their homeland and "to realize themselves primarily in Ukraine through education."
Journalists have already asked the Office of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers for comments on the proposal.
