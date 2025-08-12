Satellite communication in a smartphone. What is known about Starlink Direct to Cell

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov officially confirmed that Ukraine has tested the latest satellite technology Starlink Direct to Cell. What is important to understand is that it will allow Ukrainians to stay connected without mobile network coverage via SMS.

Starlink Direct to Cell — a new breakthrough

According to Mykhailo Fedorov, thanks to satellite technology, Ukrainians do not need to buy expensive equipment — they will only need a 4G smartphone with a SIM or ESIM card.

Civilians will be able to stay connected in hard-to-reach places: in the mountains, during bad weather, network failures, or power outages.

In addition, it is emphasized that a key condition for the technology is direct visibility of the sky.

Mikhail Fedorov emphasized that the parties successfully exchanged the first text messages via satellite directly from smartphones.

It is worth noting that Ukraine is among the first countries in the world, along with the USA, Australia, Japan, Canada, and New Zealand, to launch Direct to Cell technology.

As of today, it is undergoing beta testing, and the official launch in Ukraine is planned for this fall.