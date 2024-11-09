Technologies open a window of opportunity on the front, but there is a "but"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Technologies open a window of opportunity on the front, but there is a "but"

The benefits of technology are not long-lasting
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

As the head of the British Ministry of Defense, John Geely, noted, the life cycle of Ukrainian military technologies on the battlefield lasts about 2 months. It is during this period that the Russian army has time to adapt.

Points of attention

  • Innovation and production of technologies are still important factors of successful defense for Ukraine.
  • States intend to shift their strategic priorities in favor of the Indo-Pacific region.
  • Despite the offensive pressure of Russia, the Ukrainian defenders successfully hold the defense.

The benefits of technology are not long-lasting

The head of the British defense department draws attention to the fact that within 2 months after the Ukrainians create production, transfer new drones into the hands of their advanced forces, the Russians find a way to oppose them.

Therefore, the pace of innovation, production, as well as the general commitment of society is absolutely necessary, — stressed John Geely.

According to the minister, regardless of who would win the US elections — Kamala Harris or Donald Trump — the States still intend to shift their strategic priority and focus and will continue to do so towards the Indo-Pacific region.

The head of the British Defense Ministry emphasized that "this is a reality that all NATO countries must recognize."

According to John Healy, Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team should be given "the freedom to decide how to balance the struggle and negotiations."

What to expect from the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces, the Russian invaders maintain a high offensive pace in Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Russian army is doing everything possible to seize as many territories as possible before the onset of frost.

The Russian invaders are concentrating most of their efforts on the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions.

Despite the powerful offensive pressure of Russia, the defense of the Ukrainian defenders remains organized.

The General Staff of Estonia emphasizes: if the current pace of hostilities continues, Russia's losses in November may be comparable to those in October.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Mirage fighters for Ukraine. The specialist named the main advantage
Mirages have a specific advantage over the F-16
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU made the first proposal to Trump regarding Russia
The EU has already started negotiations with Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We are ready. The Kremlin hinted at negotiations between the USA and Russia
Moscow is interested in Trump's plans

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?