As the head of the British Ministry of Defense, John Geely, noted, the life cycle of Ukrainian military technologies on the battlefield lasts about 2 months. It is during this period that the Russian army has time to adapt.

The benefits of technology are not long-lasting

The head of the British defense department draws attention to the fact that within 2 months after the Ukrainians create production, transfer new drones into the hands of their advanced forces, the Russians find a way to oppose them.

Therefore, the pace of innovation, production, as well as the general commitment of society is absolutely necessary, — stressed John Geely.

According to the minister, regardless of who would win the US elections — Kamala Harris or Donald Trump — the States still intend to shift their strategic priority and focus and will continue to do so towards the Indo-Pacific region.

The head of the British Defense Ministry emphasized that "this is a reality that all NATO countries must recognize."

According to John Healy, Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team should be given "the freedom to decide how to balance the struggle and negotiations."

What to expect from the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces, the Russian invaders maintain a high offensive pace in Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Russian army is doing everything possible to seize as many territories as possible before the onset of frost.

The Russian invaders are concentrating most of their efforts on the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions.

Despite the powerful offensive pressure of Russia, the defense of the Ukrainian defenders remains organized.

The General Staff of Estonia emphasizes: if the current pace of hostilities continues, Russia's losses in November may be comparable to those in October.