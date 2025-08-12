According to the DeepState analytical project, Ukrainian attack aircraft were able to clear the vicinity of the settlement of Stepnohirsk, located in the Zaporizhia region, of Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine directs additional forces to counter Russian soldiers attempting to penetrate Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsky direction.
- Ukrainian Defense Forces demonstrate resilience and efficiency in thwarting enemy infiltration attempts in Stepnohirsk.
Stepnogorsk is back under full control of Ukraine
DeepState specialists came to this conclusion after analyzing the video of the 210th separate assault regiment.
According to representatives of the regiment, the Russian invaders tried to infiltrate and accumulate in the city buildings in small groups.
However, enemy forces discovered the Ukrainian attack aircraft in time and ruthlessly destroyed them.
It is also worth noting that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, has directed additional forces to the Pokrovsky direction, where Russian soldiers are doing everything possible to penetrate the first line of positions of Ukrainian troops in small groups.
