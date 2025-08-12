Ukrainian stormtroopers cleared Stepnogorsk of Russian soldiers
Stepnogorsk is back under full control of Ukraine
Source:  DeepState

According to the DeepState analytical project, Ukrainian attack aircraft were able to clear the vicinity of the settlement of Stepnohirsk, located in the Zaporizhia region, of Russian occupiers.

  • Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine directs additional forces to counter Russian soldiers attempting to penetrate Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsky direction.
  • Ukrainian Defense Forces demonstrate resilience and efficiency in thwarting enemy infiltration attempts in Stepnohirsk.

DeepState specialists came to this conclusion after analyzing the video of the 210th separate assault regiment.

The 210th Special Operations Division, together with adjacent units, cleared the southern outskirts of Stepnohirsk, where the enemy had previously penetrated. The Defense Forces of Ukraine have finally cleared Stepnohirsk of enemy groups that had lingered on the southern outskirts and were trying to gain a foothold, the analysts said in a statement.

According to representatives of the regiment, the Russian invaders tried to infiltrate and accumulate in the city buildings in small groups.

However, enemy forces discovered the Ukrainian attack aircraft in time and ruthlessly destroyed them.

It is important that, thanks to impeccable planning, our 1st Assault Battalion completed the mission without any personnel losses, the 210th Assault Battalion emphasized.

It is also worth noting that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, has directed additional forces to the Pokrovsky direction, where Russian soldiers are doing everything possible to penetrate the first line of positions of Ukrainian troops in small groups.

