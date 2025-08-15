Ukrainian soldiers hit a Russian ship in the Astrakhan region
Events
Ukrainian soldiers hit a Russian ship in the Astrakhan region

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian port under attack from Ukraine
On the morning of August 15, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the successful attack of the Defense Forces on yet another Russian military facility. This time, it is the seaport of Olya and the enemy ship “Port Olya 4”.

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the attack and emphasizes the ongoing efforts to undermine the military potential of the Russian invaders.
  • The Defense Forces reiterate their commitment to defending Ukraine and stopping the war against the country, with further updates on the consequences of the successful attack to follow.

Russian port under attack from Ukraine

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to reduce the enemy's ability to launch air strikes, on August 14, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a fire attack on the seaport "Olya".

What is important to understand is that it is located in the Astrakhan region of Russia.

In addition, it is emphasized that this facility is used by the Russian aggressor as an important logistical point for the supply of military goods from Iran.

According to available information, the ship “Port Olya 4”, loaded with components for the “Shahed” type UAV and ammunition from Iran, was hit, the General Staff said in a statement.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified and will be announced later.

Ukrainian soldiers remind that the Defense Forces will do everything possible to undermine the military potential of the Russian invaders and force the enemy to stop the war against Ukraine.

"To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" the defenders emphasize.

