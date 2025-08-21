Watch: a loud "bavovna" was heard in the Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation

Train traffic has been suspended in the Voronezh region of Russia after an unidentified drone crashed near a railway station. One of the power units of the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant was shut down on the eve of the attack. Drones also attacked the Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery in the Rostov region.

Drones attacked Voronezh and Rostov regions of Russia

Railway traffic was suspended after a UAV crashed on a road in the Voronezh region.

As a result of the UAV crash near the Zhuravka and Rainivska stations (Rossosh-Sokhranivka section, Voronezh region), there is no voltage in the contact network. There are no injuries. Train traffic has been suspended, Russian Railways reported.

Train traffic was restored within a few hours.

On the night of August 21, five unidentified UAVs were spotted in the Voronezh region, after which the regional governor, Alexander Gusev, reported a power outage in several villages and the suspension of train traffic.

The day before, it became known about the disconnection from the network of one of the power units of the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant.

Drones also attacked a refinery in Novoshakhtynsk, Rostov Region. A fire broke out

About 5 explosions were heard over the city.