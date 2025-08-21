Watch: a loud "bavovna" was heard in the Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation

Train traffic has been suspended in the Voronezh region of Russia after an unidentified drone crashed near a railway station. One of the power units of the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant was shut down on the eve of the attack. Drones also attacked the Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery in the Rostov region.
Points of attention
- Multiple drone attacks in Voronezh and Rostov regions of Russia resulted in chaos, including the suspension of train traffic and power outages.
- The Novovoronezh nuclear power plant was affected, with one power unit being shut down due to the drone incident, amplifying concerns over security.
- The drones also targeted the Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery in the Rostov region, leading to explosions and a subsequent fire outbreak, causing further disruptions.
Drones attacked Voronezh and Rostov regions of Russia
Railway traffic was suspended after a UAV crashed on a road in the Voronezh region.
As a result of the UAV crash near the Zhuravka and Rainivska stations (Rossosh-Sokhranivka section, Voronezh region), there is no voltage in the contact network. There are no injuries. Train traffic has been suspended, Russian Railways reported.
Train traffic was restored within a few hours.
The day before, it became known about the disconnection from the network of one of the power units of the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant.
Drones also attacked a refinery in Novoshakhtynsk, Rostov Region. A fire broke out
About 5 explosions were heard over the city.
