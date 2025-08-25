Ukrainian artillerymen successfully worked on the positions of the invaders, reducing to ashes MLRS, three howitzers and their ammunition in the Zaporizhia direction.

Russian cannons turned to ashes: the success of the AFU artillerymen near Zaporizhia

This is reported by the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol.

Thus, soldiers of the artillery brigade destroyed enemy positions in the Zaporizhia direction during the fire attack.

During the operation, the following were hit and eliminated:

MLRS Type-75,

three 2A36 “Giacinth-B” howitzers,

three ammunition depots for them.

As the brigade notes, each destroyed piece of equipment means the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are saved. Artillerymen continue to deliver precise strikes on the positions of the invaders.

The 2A36 "Hyacinth-B" howitzer is a Soviet 152 mm towed gun, adopted for service in 1976. It weighs almost 10 tons and is capable of firing at a distance of up to 28 km with conventional and up to 33-40 km with active-reactive shells.

The gun is manned by about 8-10 soldiers, and its rate of fire reaches 5-6 rounds per minute.

The system is designed to defeat manpower, equipment, and fortifications. In modern warfare, the Russian Federation actively uses this system, although it is considered obsolete. In Ukraine, "Hyacinth-B" is also in service and is effectively used.