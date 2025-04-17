Russian artillery shelled Nikopol — there are dead and wounded
Russian artillery shelled Nikopol — there are dead and wounded

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Nikopol
Two men were killed and five more people were injured as a result of artillery shelling by Russian invaders on the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, on the afternoon of April 17.

  • Russian artillery shelling in Nikopol led to two fatalities and five injuries, with severe damage to houses, vehicles, and infrastructure.
  • The attack caused a fire and left four injured individuals in critical condition in the hospital.
  • The casualties included two men aged 56 and 61, who were killed during the heavy artillery shelling by Russian invaders.

Russia shelled Nikopol: there are casualties

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

Two men, aged 56 and 61, were killed in Nikopol. The Russians killed them while shelling the city with heavy artillery.

Nikopol after Russian shelling

According to him, five people were injured, four of them in hospital in serious condition.

A fire broke out. A store, cafe, private homes, outbuildings, cars, and a bus stop were damaged.

