Russian artillery shelled Nikopol — there are dead and wounded

Two men were killed and five more people were injured as a result of artillery shelling by Russian invaders on the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, on the afternoon of April 17.
Points of attention
- Russian artillery shelling in Nikopol led to two fatalities and five injuries, with severe damage to houses, vehicles, and infrastructure.
- The attack caused a fire and left four injured individuals in critical condition in the hospital.
- The casualties included two men aged 56 and 61, who were killed during the heavy artillery shelling by Russian invaders.
Russia shelled Nikopol: there are casualties
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.
According to him, five people were injured, four of them in hospital in serious condition.
A fire broke out. A store, cafe, private homes, outbuildings, cars, and a bus stop were damaged.
