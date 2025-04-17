Russian artillery shelled Nikopol — there are dead and wounded

Two men were killed and five more people were injured as a result of artillery shelling by Russian invaders on the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, on the afternoon of April 17.

Russia shelled Nikopol: there are casualties

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

Two men, aged 56 and 61, were killed in Nikopol. The Russians killed them while shelling the city with heavy artillery. Share

Nikopol after Russian shelling

According to him, five people were injured, four of them in hospital in serious condition.