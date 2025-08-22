Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters destroy Russian FPV strike drone for the first time

Ukrainian defenders have for the first time destroyed a Russian drone "Orlan", which the occupiers were using as a carrier of FPV attack aircraft. The drone was carrying two kamikaze drones under its wings.

The AFU shot down a Russian drone-matrix

Anti-aircraft guns of the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed an enemy Orlan "mother" drone carrying two FPV drones under its wings. This was reported by the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Before that, the pilots of the pursuit platoon had already shot down dozens of enemy reconnaissance aircraft — Orlan, Zala, and Supercam, but the "uterus" was destroyed for the first time.

Once again we prove: the sky above us is under control!

It should be noted that carrier drones are used to deliver and launch strike drones over long distances, which poses a serious threat. Destroying such a target is an important step in countering the enemy's new tactics.