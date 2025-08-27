The AFU neutralized over 150 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

Since the beginning of the day, 110 combat clashes have taken place. The enemy has carried out 56 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 84 guided bombs. 1,647 strikes by kamikaze drones have been recorded, and the enemy has carried out 3,554 artillery attacks.
Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction
Operational information as of 22:00 on 08/27/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 33 assault and offensive actions.
The activity of the Russian occupiers has been recorded in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka and in the directions of the settlements of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Promin, Balahan, Novopavlivka, Chervonyi Liman, Pokrovsk. One combat clash is ongoing.
Our defenders also neutralized an armored combat vehicle, a cannon, seven cars, a motorcycle, 84 unmanned aerial vehicles, and an enemy drone control point.
