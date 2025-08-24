Situation in the Pokrovsky direction — the AFU eliminated almost 100 Russian occupiers

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into the territory, inflicting effective fire damage and exhausting its forces along the entire front line. In total, 128 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 08/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders in all directions of the front launched one missile and 52 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 76 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,789 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,978 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried 38 times to break through the Ukrainian defenses in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Udachne, Shakhove, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirovo and towards the settlements of Rodynske, Novoukrainka, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk.

Two military clashes are currently ongoing.

The defense forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses — today, 143 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 99 of which were irretrievably destroyed.