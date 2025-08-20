The AFU eliminated almost 70 Russian occupiers in the Pokrov direction within 24 hours

In total, 128 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 08/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders carried out two missile strikes using five missiles, 43 air strikes, dropping 69 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1,763 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 3,892 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked positions 36 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, Dachne and in the direction of Bilytsky, Rodynsky, Myrnograd.

Today, according to preliminary data, 112 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 67 of whom have been eliminated irrevocably.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one vehicle, four motorcycles, six unmanned aerial vehicles and a UAV control point; three artillery systems and 10 shelters for enemy personnel were also damaged.