Ukrainian fighters cleared Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG). The defenders showed what the city looks like today.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully cleared the city of Pokrovsk from Russian DRGs with the participation of the 7th Corps of the Russian Defense Forces.
- The city has been cleared of enemy groups and individual Russians by the forces of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and related units.
- Local residents in Pokrovsk are being relocated as Ukrainian military personnel continue to work in the city.
The AFU cleared Pokrovsk of Russian DRGs
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
At the same time, movement within the city itself is significantly limited, but it is possible to get to Pokrovsk.
As a reminder, the other day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Russian military is preparing offensive operations in three directions — Zaporizhia, Pokrovsky, and Novopavlovsk. The occupiers will transfer forces from other directions to these areas.
At the same time, it is worth noting that the Pokrovsky direction has been the hottest section of the front for a long time.
