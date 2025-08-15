Ukrainian fighters cleared Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG). The defenders showed what the city looks like today.

The AFU cleared Pokrovsk of Russian DRGs

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The city has been cleared of enemy groups and individual Russians by the forces of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and related units. Ukrainian military personnel are working in the city, and local residents are being relocated. Share

At the same time, movement within the city itself is significantly limited, but it is possible to get to Pokrovsk.

As a reminder, the other day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Russian military is preparing offensive operations in three directions — Zaporizhia, Pokrovsky, and Novopavlovsk. The occupiers will transfer forces from other directions to these areas.

At the same time, it is worth noting that the Pokrovsky direction has been the hottest section of the front for a long time.