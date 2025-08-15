Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces clear Pokrovsk of Russian DRGs
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces clear Pokrovsk of Russian DRGs

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Читати українською

Ukrainian fighters cleared Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG). The defenders showed what the city looks like today.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully cleared the city of Pokrovsk from Russian DRGs with the participation of the 7th Corps of the Russian Defense Forces.
  • The city has been cleared of enemy groups and individual Russians by the forces of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and related units.
  • Local residents in Pokrovsk are being relocated as Ukrainian military personnel continue to work in the city.

The AFU cleared Pokrovsk of Russian DRGs

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The city has been cleared of enemy groups and individual Russians by the forces of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and related units. Ukrainian military personnel are working in the city, and local residents are being relocated.

At the same time, movement within the city itself is significantly limited, but it is possible to get to Pokrovsk.

As a reminder, the other day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Russian military is preparing offensive operations in three directions — Zaporizhia, Pokrovsky, and Novopavlovsk. The occupiers will transfer forces from other directions to these areas.

At the same time, it is worth noting that the Pokrovsky direction has been the hottest section of the front for a long time.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU have repelled 23 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsky direction since the beginning of the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia has concentrated over 100,000 troops in the Pokrovsky direction — what is the situation
occupiers

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?