Pokrovsky and Lymansky directions remain the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/25/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy attack is currently being repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy also carried out four airstrikes, dropped seven KABs, and carried out 93 attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian units are conducting active actions to disrupt the occupier's plans, and are having success in some locations.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near Glyboky, Vovchansk, Ambarny, and towards Kutkivka and Kolodyazny, four combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks are ongoing on Ukrainian army positions in the areas of Synkivka, Holubivka, Kolisnykivka, and Zagryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 13 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Novoselivka, Zelena Dolyna and towards Yampol and Serebryanka. The defense forces successfully stopped six attempts by the enemy to advance, and fighting continues.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to break through in the Fedorivka area, but was repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora, and towards Stupochky, and one battle is ongoing.