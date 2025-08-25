Pokrovsky and Lymansky directions remain the hottest on the front

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. 76 clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- The Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders in multiple directions, with 76 combat clashes recorded on August 25.
- Ukrainian defense forces are actively repelling enemy attacks and disrupting the occupier's plans, successfully holding back the enemy's onslaught in various areas.
- The Pokrovsky and Limansky directions face the greatest tension, with ongoing combat clashes and multiple attempts by the invaders to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions.
Current situation on the front on August 25
Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/25/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy attack is currently being repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy also carried out four airstrikes, dropped seven KABs, and carried out 93 attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian units are conducting active actions to disrupt the occupier's plans, and are having success in some locations.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near Glyboky, Vovchansk, Ambarny, and towards Kutkivka and Kolodyazny, four combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks are ongoing on Ukrainian army positions in the areas of Synkivka, Holubivka, Kolisnykivka, and Zagryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 13 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Novoselivka, Zelena Dolyna and towards Yampol and Serebryanka. The defense forces successfully stopped six attempts by the enemy to advance, and fighting continues.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to break through in the Fedorivka area, but was repulsed.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora, and towards Stupochky, and one battle is ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the invader attacked twice today in the areas of Diliivka and Toretsk. The enemy hit Kostyantynivka with KABs.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 32 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Grodivka, Myrolyubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Chunyshyne, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove and Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 30 attacks, combat clashes continue.
Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times near the settlements of Yalta, Zeleny Hai, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Komyshuvakha. Fighting is still ongoing in four locations. The enemy launched an airstrike on Havrylivka.
In the Hulyaipil direction, enemy aircraft struck Bilogirye and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Malokaterynivka and Kushugum, one attack by the invaders was repelled by Ukrainian units near Plavni.
The fighting in the Prydniprovs'kyi direction is currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft also carried out airstrikes on Virivka and Odradokamyanka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-