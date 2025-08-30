Pokrovsky and Lymansky directions remain the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 08/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out six assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka and Kupyansk. Three clashes are still ongoing.

Our soldiers stopped four attacks today, and another enemy attack is ongoing in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka in the Yuzhno-Slobozhansky direction.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders have repelled five Russian attacks, and four more clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched three air strikes, dropped a total of 10 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 94 artillery attacks, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 15 times near the settlements of Novyi Mir, Kolodyazi, Dibrova, and towards the settlements of Shandryholove, Dronivka. Five clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack. The invading units tried to advance near Serebryanka.

In the Torets direction, in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka, our soldiers stopped five enemy offensive actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 38 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Sukhetske, Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Zolotiy Kolodyaz. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 33 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograd, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, in the direction of the settlements of Novoselivka, Komyshuvakha. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.