Pokrovsky and Lymansky directions remain the hottest on the front

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 104 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- The Pokrovsky and Lymansky directions are currently the most intense on the front in the ongoing conflict between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders.
- Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled numerous attacks across various directions, showcasing their resilience and determination in the face of aggression.
- From air strikes to artillery attacks and ground assaults, the enemy's relentless efforts are met with steadfast defense tactics by Ukrainian soldiers.
Current situation on the front on August 30
Operational information as of 16:00 08/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders have repelled five Russian attacks, and four more clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched three air strikes, dropped a total of 10 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 94 artillery attacks, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.
Our soldiers stopped four attacks today, and another enemy attack is ongoing in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka in the Yuzhno-Slobozhansky direction.
In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out six assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka and Kupyansk. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 15 times near the settlements of Novyi Mir, Kolodyazi, Dibrova, and towards the settlements of Shandryholove, Dronivka. Five clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack. The invading units tried to advance near Serebryanka.
In the Torets direction, in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka, our soldiers stopped five enemy offensive actions.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 38 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Sukhetske, Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Zolotiy Kolodyaz. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 33 attacks.
Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograd, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, in the direction of the settlements of Novoselivka, Komyshuvakha. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.
The aggressor attacked three times in the Orikhiv direction — the occupiers tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Kamianske. One clash is still ongoing.
