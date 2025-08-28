Situation at the front — the AFU repelled 60 assaults by the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has reached 60.
Points of attention
- Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 60 assaults by the Russian army along the entire front line.
- Multiple clashes and airstrikes have occurred in different directions, showcasing the intense fighting between the two forces.
Current situation on the front on August 28
Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/28/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Four clashes have taken place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out five air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs, and also carried out 123 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including three from multiple rocket launchers.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, enemy units carried out two attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Glyboky and Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Golubivka and Zagryzove, two clashes are ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked 19 times today in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske and towards Yampol, Dronivka and Serebryanka. Ten clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy twice tried to advance near Hryhorivka and Pereizne — all of the enemy's attempts to advance to the positions of our units were repulsed.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack in the direction of Stupochok.
In the Torets direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the Shcherbinivka area.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 24 times today in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Dachenske, Zvirovo, Udachne, Horikhove, and Novoukrainka. Fighting continues in two locations.
In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repel three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Maliivka, and Zaporizhzhia.
In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault. Enemy aviation struck Kozatske.
