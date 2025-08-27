What is the current situation on the front — the formation of the General Staff of the AFU

Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/27/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers today repelled four attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched 11 air strikes, using 20 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 134 shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Glyboke and Kolodyazne in the South-Slobozhansk direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has attempted to advance in the Kupyansk area five times. Three combat clashes are ongoing to this day.

In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked twelve times today in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Novy Mir, Zelenaya Dolyna, Kolodyazy, Torske, Serebryanka, and in the directions of Yampol, Zakytne, Dronivka, and Shandryholovy. Eleven combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy advance attempt near Fedorivka.