The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published data on the losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale aggression as of the morning of August 25.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, August 24, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 870 Russian invaders, 48 artillery systems, and 8 armored combat vehicles. Share

Losses of the Russian army

The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine is almost 1 million 77 thousand soldiers. In the last 24 hours alone, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 870 occupiers, which indicates the high intensity of fighting on the front.

In addition to human losses, the enemy continues to suffer significant material losses.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed: