The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published data on the losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale aggression as of the morning of August 25.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 Russian occupiers within the span of 24 hours, showcasing their capability to counter the Russian army's aggression.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army in the conflict with Ukraine has surpassed 1 million soldiers since the beginning of the invasion.
- Ukrainian defenders not only target enemy military personnel but also successfully destroy a substantial amount of enemy military equipment, inflicting major material losses on the aggressor.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the current losses of the Russian army.
The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine is almost 1 million 77 thousand soldiers. In the last 24 hours alone, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 870 occupiers, which indicates the high intensity of fighting on the front.
In addition to human losses, the enemy continues to suffer significant material losses.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed:
11,130 tanks (1 in the last 24 hours);
23,175 armored combat vehicles (8 in the last 24 hours);
31,946 artillery systems (48 in the last 24 hours);
1,472 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS);
1,211 air defense systems;
422 aircraft and 340 helicopters;
53,347 operational-tactical UAVs (291 in the last 24 hours);
3,598 cruise missiles;
28 ships and boats and 1 submarine;
59,672 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (79 in the last 24 hours);
3,948 units of special equipment (4 in the last 24 hours).
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-