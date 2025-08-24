The AFU have repelled 85 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 85 clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
- 85 clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day, with the AFU successfully repelling assaults by the Russian army.
- The ongoing conflicts are spread across different directions, with multiple combat clashes still unfolding in various settlements.
- The Defense Forces are actively resisting enemy offensives, air strikes, and shellings to maintain pressure and protect Ukrainian territories.
Current situation on the front on August 24
Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces have repelled one offensive since the beginning of the day, and four more combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy also launched 11 air strikes, using 18 guided bombs, and carried out 98 shellings.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times near Kupyansk, Zapadny, Golubivka, and Zeleny Gay. One combat engagement is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked ten times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka and towards the settlements of Dronivka, Shandryholove, and Serebryanka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversk direction, the enemy made 11 attempts to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Fedorivka, Viyimka, Pereyzne, and in the direction of Siversk. In the Toretsk direction, the enemy made one attack in the Shcherbinivka area.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirovo and towards the settlements of Rodynske, Novoukrainka, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 27 attacks. Four combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.
Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked twelve times near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Temyrivka — towards the settlements of Novomykolaivka and Komyshuvakha. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.
