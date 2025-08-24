The AFU have repelled 85 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made 11 attempts to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Fedorivka, Viyimka, Pereyzne, and in the direction of Siversk. In the Toretsk direction, the enemy made one attack in the Shcherbinivka area.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirovo and towards the settlements of Rodynske, Novoukrainka, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 27 attacks. Four combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.