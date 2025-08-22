There have been 60 battles between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/22/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders, and another battle is ongoing. The enemy also launched five air strikes, using five guided bombs, and carried out 135 shelling, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance on our positions in the areas of Kindrashivka, Mirne, Stepova, Novoselivka, and Zagryzove five times during the day. The defense forces successfully repelled three attacks, and two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six offensive actions of the invading army in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske and towards Serebryanka, three more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack, and another battle is currently underway. Units of the occupiers tried to advance in the Viyimka and Pereyzne areas.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian military repelled an enemy attack near Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders advanced five times on the positions of our units in the areas of Shcherbinivka, Toretsk, Poltavka and towards Stepanivka. Kostyantynivka suffered from the attack of enemy KABs.

In the Pokrovsky direction, during the day, the enemy tried 22 times to advance to our positions near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Sukhyi Yar, Chunyshyne, Zvirovo, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the aggressor attacked eight times in the area of the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Tovste, Shevchenko, Olhivske, Zaporizhske, and Temyrivka. Three clashes are currently ongoing. Enemy aviation struck Vyshneve with aerial bombs.