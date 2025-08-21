Minus 830 occupiers. The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, from August 20 to 21, the Russians lost another 830 soldiers, 315 drones, and vehicles at the front.
Points of attention
- Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 830 soldiers and 315 drones at the front lines in Ukraine.
- The total combat losses of the Russian occupiers from February 24, 2022, to August 21, 2025, amount to approximately 1,073,530 personnel, including tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, and more.
Current Russian losses at the front
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 21, 2025 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,073,530 (+830) people;
tanks — 11,120 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,157 (+5) units;
artillery systems — 31,789 (+41) units;
RSZV — 1,471 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1,209 (+1) units;
aircraft — 422 (+0) units;
helicopters — 340 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 52,469 (+315) units;
cruise missiles — 3,565 (+0) units;
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units;
submarines — 1 (+0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 59,316 (+114);
special equipment — 3,944 (+1).
