Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 70 assaults by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One enemy attack took place today in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The invaders' aviation carried out 8 strikes, dropping 19 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 124 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, 11 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, five clashes occurred in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarne, Figolivka and in the direction of Katerynivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian units in the Kupyansk direction once.

In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out 24 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Karpivka, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Myrne, Torske and towards the settlements of Olhivka, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka, and Hryhorivka. Six combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked three times near Hryhorivka, Pereizne, and towards Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully launched an attack in the direction of the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to penetrate our defenses in the Toretsk and Shcherbinivka areas.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 20 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Rodynske, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Dachne and towards Myrnograd. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 16 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Shevchenko, Voskresenko, Zelene Pole and towards Filia, Komyshuvakha, Sichneve and Novohrygorivka, five more clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Primorske. Enemy aircraft carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Bilogirya.