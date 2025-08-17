The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 4 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four artillery pieces, four warehouses of military property and ammunition, and a command post of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 17, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 08/17/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,069,950 (+900) people,

tanks — 11,116 (+4) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,143 (+8) units;

artillery systems — 31,589 (+49) units;

MLRS — 1,468 (+1) units;

air defense systems — 1,208 (+1) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 51,528 (+186) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 58,821 (+88) units.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have carried out 68 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 127 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy used 4,718 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 5,955 attacks on Ukrainian military positions and settlements, including 140 from multiple launch rocket systems.