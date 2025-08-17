The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of August 17, 2025
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 4 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four artillery pieces, four warehouses of military property and ammunition, and a command post of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the AFU continues to provide detailed data on the clashes and losses incurred by the Russian army, shedding light on the intensity of the situation in Ukraine.
  • The use of kamikaze drones and guided aerial bombs by the enemy highlights the evolving tactics and technologies employed in the conflict, posing challenges for both sides.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 17, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 08/17/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,069,950 (+900) people,

  • tanks — 11,116 (+4) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,143 (+8) units;

  • artillery systems — 31,589 (+49) units;

  • MLRS — 1,468 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,208 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 51,528 (+186) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 58,821 (+88) units.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have carried out 68 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 127 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy used 4,718 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 5,955 attacks on Ukrainian military positions and settlements, including 140 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Drones attacked a major railway junction in Russia
“Bavovna” in Russia on August 17 — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense worked on August 16-17
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What Putin demands to end the war — insider data
What does Putin want from Ukraine?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?