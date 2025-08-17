During the night of August 17, Ukrainian drones carried out an attack on a large railway junction in the Russian city of Lisky, Voronezh Oblast. There were no civilian casualties or injuries.

“Bavovna” in Russia on August 17 — first details

The fact of the attack was one of the first to be confirmed by the Governor of the Voronezh Region, Alexander Gusev.

According to the latest data, the railway station in the city of Lisky was hit by new strikes by Ukrainian drones.

What is important to understand is that this is a large railway junction of the South-Eastern Railway of Russia.

Local residents say that at around 02:40 they heard the sounds of drones flying overhead and at least six explosions.

Against this background, Alexander Gusev announced the operation of air defense systems, and also began to claim that several drones had allegedly been shot down over three districts of the region and Voronezh itself.

He also confirmed that debris from one of the drones damaged a power line at the Liski station, causing several trains to be delayed.

The Russian Ministry of Defense assures that during the night of August 17: