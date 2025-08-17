Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense worked on August 16-17
The Ukrainian Air Force reports that during the night of August 16-17, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, 60 Shahed strike UAVs, and various types of simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • The engagements occurred in the frontline areas of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by Ukrainian defenders in safeguarding the nation.
  • The resilient defense displayed by the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces showcases their commitment to protecting the sovereignty and security of Ukraine against external threats, reinforcing the call for unity and victory in the face of adversity.

How the air defense worked on August 16-17

A new attack by the Russian occupiers began at 7:30 p.m. on August 16.

This time, drones and missiles flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — RF.

Electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 40 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that a missile and 20 UAVs were hit at 12 locations in the frontline areas of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

