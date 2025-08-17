What Putin demands to end the war — insider data

According to Reuters, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin presented US President Donald Trump with a number of his demands, after which he is said to be ready to end the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Despite rejecting Putin's demand to withdraw troops from the Donetsk region, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is engaged in negotiations.
- Insider data reveals the key demands presented by Putin to US President Donald Trump for reaching a comprehensive agreement to end the conflict.
What does Putin want from Ukraine?
According to insiders, the Russian dictator first told Trump that there would definitely be no ceasefire until a comprehensive agreement was reached.
The Kremlin also wants Ukraine to completely withdraw its troops from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Russia claims that it will instead freeze the front lines in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.
Moreover, Putin promises to return areas in Sumy and Kharkiv regions to Ukrainian control.
Official Moscow is still seeking recognition of Russia's sovereignty over Crimea.
The Kremlin also hopes to have at least some of the sanctions lifted by the international community.
Putin still insists that Ukraine be banned from joining NATO.
Moscow also wants the official status of the Russian language in some parts of Ukraine or throughout Ukraine, as well as the rights of the Russian Orthodox Church to operate freely.
It is currently known that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Putin's demand to withdraw troops from the Donetsk region.
