Over the past 24 hours, from August 18 to 19, the Russians lost another 940 soldiers at the front. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also destroyed many enemy artillery systems, drones, and vehicles.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 940 Russian occupiers in a recent 24-hour operation, showcasing their strength and determination in the conflict.
- Significant losses were reported from the Russian side, including personnel, military equipment, and weapons, as detailed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 18, 2025 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,070,890 (+940) people;
tanks — 11,118 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,148 (+5) units;
artillery systems — 31,632 (+43) units;
MLRS — 1469 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1208 (+0) units;
aircraft — 422 (+0) units;
helicopters — 340 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 51,685 (+157);
cruise missiles — 3558 (+0) units;
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units;
submarines — one;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 58,937 (+116);
special equipment — 3942 (+0) units.
