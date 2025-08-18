The AFU neutralized 940 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from August 18 to 19, the Russians lost another 940 soldiers at the front. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also destroyed many enemy artillery systems, drones, and vehicles.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 18, 2025 were approximately: