The General Staff reported on the successes of the AFU in the North-Slobozhansk direction

In the North Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue active operations to destroy the enemy and liberate Ukrainian settlements.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers are achieving success in destroying enemy positions and liberating Ukrainian settlements in the North-Slobozhansk direction.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively advancing from distances of 1 to 2.5 kilometers, demonstrating effective operations.
- Combat drone operators have successfully destroyed Russian pilot positions and ammunition storage in the region, contributing to the progress of the Ukrainian forces.
The AFU have successes in the North-Slobozhansk direction
This was announced by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major Andriy Kovalev.
According to him, in the relevant areas, the advance of Ukrainian units is from 1 to 2.5 kilometers.
Kovalev noted that in order to prevent the logistical support, evacuation, and reinforcement of units of the Russian occupiers, zones of continuous fire destruction of the enemy are maintained in certain locations.
Combat drone operators in the North Slobozhansk direction destroyed two positions of Russian FPV drone pilots, two mortar positions, shelters, dugouts, and an ammunition depot.
