The situation at the front — 65 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 65 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- Defense forces of Ukraine are effectively preventing the Russian army from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory, with 65 combat clashes reported since the beginning of the day.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully holding back the enemy's onslaught by repelling attacks and assaults in multiple directions.
- Operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine details combat clashes, air strikes, and shelling of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements by the Russian invaders.
Current situation on the front on August 15
Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/15/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Four combat clashes have taken place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 13 air strikes, dropped 32 guided bombs, and carried out 131 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka. Two more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka and Zagryzove. In total, two combat clashes took place in this direction since the beginning of the day.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, Yampil, and Hryhorivka. One combat clash is ongoing.
In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Fedorivka, Pereyzne, and in the direction of Siversk.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy attack in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area.
In the Torets direction, the enemy carried out six assault operations near Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.
In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 29 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 24 enemy attacks, five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Zelene Pole, Maliivka, Zaporizhzhia, Olhivka. The defense forces successfully repelled two enemy assault actions, and three more attacks are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the occupiers launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilogirya.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Orikhiv direction today.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the occupiers towards the Primorsky and Antonivsky bridges, and Bilogruy Island.
