The situation at the front — 65 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/15/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Four combat clashes have taken place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 13 air strikes, dropped 32 guided bombs, and carried out 131 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka. Two more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka and Zagryzove. In total, two combat clashes took place in this direction since the beginning of the day.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, Yampil, and Hryhorivka. One combat clash is ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Fedorivka, Pereyzne, and in the direction of Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy attack in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area.