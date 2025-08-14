The AFU destroyed 990 occupiers and 5 Russian tanks within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from August 13 to 14, the enemy lost 990 personnel on the battlefield. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 5 tanks, 29 artillery pieces, and up to two hundred drones.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 14, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,067,100 (+990) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 11,104 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,130 (+3) units;
artillery systems — 31,458 (+29) units;
MLRS — 1466 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1207 (+0) units;
aircraft — 421 (+0) units;
helicopters — 340 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 51,043 (+191) units;
cruise missiles — 3558 (+0) units;
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;
submarines — 1 (+0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 58,456 (+191) units;
special equipment — 3937 (+0) units.
