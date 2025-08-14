The AFU destroyed 990 occupiers and 5 Russian tanks within 24 hours
The AFU destroyed 990 occupiers and 5 Russian tanks within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Over the past 24 hours, from August 13 to 14, the enemy lost 990 personnel on the battlefield. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 5 tanks, 29 artillery pieces, and up to two hundred drones.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 990 enemy personnel and 5 Russian tanks in a successful operation within a 24-hour timeframe.
  • Ukrainian forces also eliminated 29 artillery pieces and approximately 200 enemy drones during the battle.
  • Latest reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provide detailed statistics on the current losses of the Russian army in the conflict.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Current losses of the Russian army

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 14, 2025 are approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,067,100 (+990) people wounded/killed;

  • tanks — 11,104 (+5) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,130 (+3) units;

  • artillery systems — 31,458 (+29) units;

  • MLRS — 1466 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1207 (+0) units;

  • aircraft — 421 (+0) units;

  • helicopters — 340 (+0) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 51,043 (+191) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3558 (+0) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 58,456 (+191) units;

  • special equipment — 3937 (+0) units.

