For the first time in a long time, the Russians attempted a large-scale mechanized assault on the Kupyansk direction using tanks, armored combat vehicles, and infantry. Thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrainian units, the offensive was completely stopped.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy, for the first time in a long time, attempted to carry out a large-scale mechanized assault on the left bank of the Oskil River, in particular in the direction of Liman Pershyi - Kupyansk.

According to the Dnipro Special Operations Command, the enemy tried to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops using two tanks and three armored combat vehicles.

However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine retaliated fiercely: the equipment was damaged and destroyed, and about two dozen enemy infantrymen who fled from the damaged vehicles were hit by fire.

We hold the defense, destroy the enemy and burn his equipment! Everything will be Ukraine!

Commander of the 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment, Yuriy Fedorenko, confirmed that after "successful negotiations" in Alaska, "the Russians believed in themselves" and for the first time in a long time attempted to conduct a mechanized assault with armored vehicles in the Kupyansk direction.

According to him, the enemy was moving in a column:

two tanks,

three MTLB,

about 40 personnel.

As the military man explained, thanks to the coordinated actions of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems "ACHILLES", the 116th separate mechanized brigade and the 15th "Kara-Dag" armored brigade, the offensive was completely stopped, and all five units of the enemy's armored vehicles were destroyed.