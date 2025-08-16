The AFU have repelled almost 70 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 68 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled almost 70 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day.
- Ukrainian military has defended against 134 shelling and airstrikes by enemy forces, displaying resilience and strategic defense.
- Active fighting continues in multiple directions with Ukrainian units successfully disrupting the plans of the aggressor in various locations.
Current situation on the front on August 16
Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/16/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, two attacks by enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 5 air strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs, and also carried out 134 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, nine of which were from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian units are conducting active actions to disrupt the plans of the occupier, and have had some success in some locations.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Kamyanka.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses in the area of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zapadne, Holubivka, and Stepova Novoselivka. Six out of nine attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, and fighting continues.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 14 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka, two clashes are ongoing.
Once the occupiers tried to advance in the Siversky direction, the aggressor was active in the Hryhorivka area.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, and towards Pleshchiivka. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 26 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promyn, Lysivka, Chunyshyne, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhovo, Muravka and Filiya. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 24 enemy attacks, and fighting is still ongoing in two locations.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Novokhatske, Vilne Pole, Myrne, Voskresenka, Maliivka, and Olhivske. The defense forces have already repelled four enemy assaults, and four more clashes are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the settlement of Bilogirya was hit by an air strike; in the Orikhiv direction, Preobrazhenka and Orikhiv were hit by enemy KABs.
In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy twice tried in vain to approach our defenders, and also carried out an airstrike on the area of the settlement of Kozatske.
