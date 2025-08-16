The AFU have repelled almost 70 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/16/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, two attacks by enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 5 air strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs, and also carried out 134 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, nine of which were from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian units are conducting active actions to disrupt the plans of the occupier, and have had some success in some locations.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses in the area of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zapadne, Holubivka, and Stepova Novoselivka. Six out of nine attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, and fighting continues.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 14 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka, two clashes are ongoing.

Once the occupiers tried to advance in the Siversky direction, the aggressor was active in the Hryhorivka area.