The General Staff of the AFU reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers — infographics
Ukraine
The General Staff of the AFU reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers — infographics

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of August 26, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have successfully struck five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two artillery systems of the Russian occupiers.

  • In the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian soldiers continue to demonstrate resilience and effectiveness in defending their country against Russian aggression.
  • The detailed infographics provide a comprehensive overview of the military engagements and strategic gains made by Ukrainian forces in the face of the Russian invasion.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 26, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 08/26/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,077,830 (+890) people

  • tanks — 11134 (+4) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,178 (+3) units

  • artillery systems — 31979 (+33) units

  • MLRS — 1472 (+0) units

  • air defense means — 1211 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 422 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 340 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 53442 (+95)

  • cruise missiles — 3598 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 59769 (+97)

  • special equipment — 3950 (+2)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over the past 24 hours, Russian soldiers carried out 67 air strikes, dropping 128 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy used 4,807 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4,774 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

