The AFU destroyed 880 occupiers and over 40 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to repel the Russian invaders. In the past 24 hours alone, on August 27, the defenders eliminated another 880 occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published data on the losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale aggression as of the morning of August 28.

Current losses of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces have lost 880 of their soldiers, 4 tanks, and 40 artillery systems in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian command also reported losses of Russian equipment: