The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to repel the Russian invaders. In the past 24 hours alone, on August 27, the defenders eliminated another 880 occupiers.
The AFU eliminated almost 900 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published data on the losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale aggression as of the morning of August 28.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces have lost 880 of their soldiers, 4 tanks, and 40 artillery systems in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian command also reported losses of Russian equipment:
tanks: 11,139 (+4);
armored combat vehicles: 23,185 (+7);
artillery systems: 32,064 (+40);
MLRS: 1,474 (+2);
air defense assets: 1,212 (+0);
aircraft: 422 (+0);
helicopters: 340 (+0);
Operational-tactical level UAVs: 53,961 (+325);
cruise missiles: 3,598 (+0);
ships and boats: 28 (+0);
submarines: 1 (+0);
automotive equipment and tank trucks: 60,007 (+120);
special equipment: 3,952 (+2)
