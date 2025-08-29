The AFU have repelled more than 50 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/29/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Three clashes have taken place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping three guided bombs, and also carried out 101 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, enemy units carried out four attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of Glyboky and towards Figolivka and Kutkivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units four times in the direction of Kupyansk, two clashes are ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked 17 times today in the areas of the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodyaz and towards Druzhelyubivka, Shandryholovy, Dronivka, Serebryanka, and Hryhorivka. Seven clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy twice tried to advance near Hryhorivka and Pereizne — all of the enemy's attempts to advance to the positions of our units were repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack in the direction of Vasyukivka.