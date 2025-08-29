The AFU have repelled more than 50 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 56.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled over 50 assaults by the Russian army along the entire front line.
- Multiple clashes and air strikes have occurred in various directions, with ongoing fighting reported in different areas including Kursk, Slobozhansk, and Kupyansk.
- The Ukrainian defenders have thwarted numerous enemy attacks in populated areas and strategic positions, highlighting their resilience and determination in the face of aggression.
Current situation on the front on August 29
Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/29/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Three clashes have taken place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping three guided bombs, and also carried out 101 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, enemy units carried out four attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of Glyboky and towards Figolivka and Kutkivka. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units four times in the direction of Kupyansk, two clashes are ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked 17 times today in the areas of the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodyaz and towards Druzhelyubivka, Shandryholovy, Dronivka, Serebryanka, and Hryhorivka. Seven clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy twice tried to advance near Hryhorivka and Pereizne — all of the enemy's attempts to advance to the positions of our units were repulsed.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack in the direction of Vasyukivka.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Shcherbinivka, Toretsk and in the direction of the settlements of Kleban Byk, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka. Two of the six clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovske direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 23 times in the areas of the settlements of Mayak, Zapovedne, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne and in the directions of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovske, Novopavlivka. Fighting continues in two locations.
In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the area of the Voskresenka settlement and towards Filia and Oleksandrograd.
No clashes were recorded in the Hulyaipil direction . The settlement of Bilogirya was hit by an airstrike.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Nesteryanka and Stepovoye.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault. Enemy aircraft struck in the areas of the settlements of Lviv and Olhivka.
