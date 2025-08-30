German company Quantum Systems produces drones in Ukraine at secret factories
German company Quantum Systems produces drones in Ukraine at secret factories

Quantum Systems
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems has deployed a network of secret factories in Ukraine, where about 80 Vector reconnaissance drones are manufactured every month.

Points of attention

  • Quantum Systems operates secret factories in Ukraine to produce Vector reconnaissance drones with cutting-edge features.
  • The company is actively expanding its drone production globally, including in Germany, the USA, and Australia.
  • The latest version of Vector drones by Quantum Systems features artificial intelligence and an acoustic sensor for detecting enemy artillery positions from afar.

Quantum Systems manufactures drones in Ukraine at secret factories

According to the Managing Director of Quantum Systems Ukraine, Oleksandr Berezhny, the company has been implementing joint production in Ukraine for several years, while others are only beginning to discuss such projects.

Production facilities are located in different regions of the country, which reduces risks related to possible Russian missile strikes on defense facilities.

In parallel, the company is developing drone production in Germany, the USA and Australia. In Germany, monthly production volume is approximately 120 units.

Quantum Systems has been producing Vector drones in Ukraine since April 2024. The new version of the Vector drone is equipped with artificial intelligence and an acoustic sensor capable of detecting enemy artillery positions by sound at long distances. The drones are already undergoing testing in cooperation with the Ukrainian Missile and Artillery Command.

Quantum Business Development Director Matthias Lena noted that it was the hostilities in Ukraine that became a key factor in the development of drone technologies.

According to him, the drone industry is developing not in Silicon Valley, but in Donbas.

It was also previously reported that Quantum Systems is developing a new FPV carrier drone called Sparta for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which has a flight range of 200 km.

