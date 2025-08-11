Watch: drones attacked Arzamas instrument-making plant in Russia

In the early morning of August 11, Russians began complaining again about explosions. They claim that unknown drones attacked the city of Arzamas in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Russians complain about explosions near Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant

The drone attack began at around 3:55 a.m. At that moment, three booms and one powerful explosion echoed in the sky.

According to eyewitnesses, they counted at least 5 drones, adding that they were flying very low.

There were 4 to 7 explosions in the city. Soon, videos appeared on a number of other Telegram channels, allegedly showing one of the flights arriving at the Arzamas Instrument-Building Plant (APZ).

One person was killed and two were injured in a BgLA attack on industrial zones in the Nizhny Novgorod region this night. The strikes targeted local industrial enterprises, Governor Gleb Nikitin said.

In particular, the second place where the UAV was aimed may be the industrial zone in Dzerzhinsk, where military factories are located.

It should be noted that the Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant is an enterprise that produces instruments for the aviation and space industries, as well as civilian products.

This plant develops and manufactures gyroscopic devices, control systems, on-board electronic computers, steering drives, control and verification complexes, flow measurement and medical equipment.