Watch: drones attacked Arzamas instrument-making plant in Russia

In the early morning of August 11, Russians began complaining again about explosions. They claim that unknown drones attacked the city of Arzamas in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Unknown drones attacked the Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant in Russia, causing explosions and resulting in the death of one person.
- The attack targeted local industrial enterprises, focusing on a manufacturer of equipment for the aviation and space industries.
- The incident involved multiple drones flying low and carrying out a series of explosions in the Nizhny Novgorod region.
Russians complain about explosions near Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant
The drone attack began at around 3:55 a.m. At that moment, three booms and one powerful explosion echoed in the sky.
According to eyewitnesses, they counted at least 5 drones, adding that they were flying very low.
There were 4 to 7 explosions in the city. Soon, videos appeared on a number of other Telegram channels, allegedly showing one of the flights arriving at the Arzamas Instrument-Building Plant (APZ).
One person was killed and two were injured in a BgLA attack on industrial zones in the Nizhny Novgorod region this night. The strikes targeted local industrial enterprises, Governor Gleb Nikitin said.
In particular, the second place where the UAV was aimed may be the industrial zone in Dzerzhinsk, where military factories are located.
This plant develops and manufactures gyroscopic devices, control systems, on-board electronic computers, steering drives, control and verification complexes, flow measurement and medical equipment.
