Watch: drones attacked a refinery in the Volgograd region of Russia

In Russia, unknown drones massively attacked the Volgograd region on the night of August 14. Falling debris at a local oil refinery caused oil products to ignite.

New “bavovna” at the Volgograd Refinery

According to the Governor of the Volgograd Region, Andrey Bocharov, falling debris caused a spill and fire of petroleum products at the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka enterprise.

Firefighters quickly began extinguishing the fire. According to preliminary data, there were no injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosions began to sound after 02:30, and they were especially loud in the Krasnoarmiyskyi district of the city.

In total, at least 5-7 loud explosions were heard, and after the debris of one of the downed drones fell, a fire and smoke started among residents in one of the areas. Share

At around 23:29, the "Carpet" plan was implemented at Volgograd Airport — it was temporarily closed for receiving and departing flights.