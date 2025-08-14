Watch: drones attacked a refinery in the Volgograd region of Russia
Watch: drones attacked a refinery in the Volgograd region of Russia

Source: online.ua

In Russia, unknown drones massively attacked the Volgograd region on the night of August 14. Falling debris at a local oil refinery caused oil products to ignite.

  • Unknown drones launched a massive attack on the Volgograd region, targeting an oil refinery and causing a spill and fire of petroleum products.
  • The Governor of Volgograd Region confirmed that falling debris from the drones led to the incident at the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka enterprise.
  • Witnesses reported hearing several loud explosions during the drone attack, with one of the downed drones causing a fire and smoke in the area.

New “bavovna” at the Volgograd Refinery

According to the Governor of the Volgograd Region, Andrey Bocharov, falling debris caused a spill and fire of petroleum products at the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka enterprise.

Firefighters quickly began extinguishing the fire. According to preliminary data, there were no injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosions began to sound after 02:30, and they were especially loud in the Krasnoarmiyskyi district of the city.

In total, at least 5-7 loud explosions were heard, and after the debris of one of the downed drones fell, a fire and smoke started among residents in one of the areas.

At around 23:29, the "Carpet" plan was implemented at Volgograd Airport — it was temporarily closed for receiving and departing flights.

As a reminder, drones are attacking the Volgograd refinery for the second night in a row — on the night of Wednesday, August 13, explosions were also heard in the area of the enterprise during the drone raid.

