The General Staff announced the destruction of the Afipsky refinery by the Defense Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the fire damage to the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia and a number of other important Russian facilities.

A number of important Russian facilities were hit — General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully struck verified Russian targets involved in supporting armed aggression against our state.

The Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai has been confirmed to be affected. Its annual refining capacity is 6.25 million tons per year, which is 2.1% of the total oil refining capacity of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the UAV hit, a fire engulfed a technological installation for processing gas and gas condensate.

The combat mission was carried out by units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, units of the Defense Forces attacked a number of other important objects — the results of the combat operation are being clarified.