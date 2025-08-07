The General Staff announced the destruction of the Afipsky refinery by the Defense Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the fire damage to the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia and a number of other important Russian facilities.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes on verified Russian targets, including the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai.
- The annual refining capacity of Afipsky refinery is 6.25 million tons per year, affecting 2.1% of the total oil refining capacity of Russia.
- Units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and Unmanned Systems Forces were involved in the combat mission.
A number of important Russian facilities were hit — General Staff
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully struck verified Russian targets involved in supporting armed aggression against our state.
The Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai has been confirmed to be affected. Its annual refining capacity is 6.25 million tons per year, which is 2.1% of the total oil refining capacity of the Russian Federation.
As a result of the UAV hit, a fire engulfed a technological installation for processing gas and gas condensate.
Also, units of the Defense Forces attacked a number of other important objects — the results of the combat operation are being clarified.
Strikes on the enemy's military infrastructure will continue until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped. The Defense Forces are systematically using all means provided by law to stop the criminal actions of the Kremlin regime aimed at the destruction of the Ukrainian people.
