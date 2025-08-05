Ryazan Refinery in Russia Lost 52% of Capacity

The Ryazan oil refinery, owned by the Russian state-owned company Rosneft, has been operating at only 48% of its normal capacity since August 2. The main reason is a powerful attack by Ukrainian drones.

Russia is increasingly feeling the consequences of its own aggression

Reuters reports on the new consequences of Ukrainian attacks for Russia, citing its insiders in the oil refining industry.

According to anonymous sources, as a result of a drone attack, the Ryazan Refinery stopped two main primary oil refining units.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about CDU-3 (8,600 tons per day) and CDU-4 (11,400 tons per day).

Insiders point out that the plant is currently operating only on the CDU-6 unit.

It can process 23,200 tons of oil per day — about 48% of the plant's full capacity.

According to industry sources, last year the plant processed 13.1 million tons of oil; produced 2.3 million tons of motor gasoline; 3.4 million tons of diesel fuel; 4.2 million tons of fuel oil and 1 million tons of jet fuel, according to a Reuters article.

As previously mentioned, on the night of August 2, Ukraine again used drones to attack a number of military and energy facilities on Russian territory.