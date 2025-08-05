Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack
Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
During the night of August 4 and 5, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack with 46 Shahed attack UAVs, various types of simulator drones, and an Iskander-M ballistic missile. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 29 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the importance of unity and solidarity in defending the country against foreign aggression.
  • The results of the Air Defense Forces' work showcase their dedication and effectiveness in protecting Ukraine's airspace and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work

Russia launched a new attack on Ukraine as early as 7:00 PM on August 4.

This time, the enemy launched drones and missiles from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 29 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 17 UAVs were hit in the eastern direction, 1 ballistic missile, as well as the fall of downed objects (fragments) in 3 locations in the southern and northeastern directions.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

Ukraine
Politics
Politics
