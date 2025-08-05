The General Staff reports on new achievements of Ukrainian soldiers

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have successfully struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a radar station, and one important facility of the Russian invaders.
- Over the past 24 hours, there have been 151 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces, indicating the continued intensity of the conflict.
- Stay updated on the latest developments in the conflict as Ukrainian soldiers demonstrate resilience and determination in the face of Russian aggression.
Russian losses as of August 5, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/5/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,058,260 (+1,120) people
tanks — 11071 (+2) units
armored combat vehicles — 23,091 (+12) units
artillery systems — 31081 (+28) units
MLRS — 1452 (+0) units
air defense means — 1203 (+0) units
aircraft — 421 (+0) units
helicopters — 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 49620 (+169)
cruise missiles — 3555 (+2)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 57337 (+93)
special equipment — 3935 (+0)
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders launched 3 missile and 72 air strikes, used five missiles and dropped 129 guided aerial bombs.
Moreover, the enemy carried out 6,050 attacks, including 76 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 3,925 kamikaze drones to strike.
