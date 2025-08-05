The General Staff reports on new achievements of Ukrainian soldiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff reports on new achievements of Ukrainian soldiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian losses as of August 5, 2025
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have successfully struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a radar station, and one important facility of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Over the past 24 hours, there have been 151 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces, indicating the continued intensity of the conflict.
  • Stay updated on the latest developments in the conflict as Ukrainian soldiers demonstrate resilience and determination in the face of Russian aggression.

Russian losses as of August 5, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/5/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,058,260 (+1,120) people

  • tanks — 11071 (+2) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,091 (+12) units

  • artillery systems — 31081 (+28) units

  • MLRS — 1452 (+0) units

  • air defense means — 1203 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 421 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 340 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 49620 (+169)

  • cruise missiles — 3555 (+2)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 57337 (+93)

  • special equipment — 3935 (+0)

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders launched 3 missile and 72 air strikes, used five missiles and dropped 129 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 6,050 attacks, including 76 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 3,925 kamikaze drones to strike.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Very bad things." Trump explained his unexpected decision regarding Russia
Trump doesn't want to put up with Medvedev's antics
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia carried out the most massive strike on Lozova — there is a death and injuries
State Emergency Service
Russia's attack on Lozova - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?